Makeshift 'boat' at waterlogged IIT Roorkee: Students stand on plank to commute as roads disappear below water

Severe rainfall has battered various parts of India, bringing cities to a standstill and causing rampant waterlogging. While urban flooding usually brings frustration and traffic gridlocks, people at IIT Roorkee decided to tackle the deluge with a dash of classic ingenuity.

A group of people on a ‘plank boat’ at the IIT Roorkee campus. (Instagram/@phd_baddie)

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A video from the institute has surfaced online, leaving social media users thoroughly amused. The viral clip captures the moment a group of people managed to navigate the heavily flooded roads surrounding their campus using a "makeshift boat."

Also Read: Watch: Maharashtra floods sweep away 3,000 LPG cylinders, locals risk lives as they rush to collect

“Kasturba Bhawan boat service,” reads the caption of a video posted on the Instagram page “phd_baddie”.

Kasturba Bhawan is a girls’ hostel in IIT Roorkee. It was established as a two-floor building in 2006. Later, it was extended multiple times and presently has seven floors. Its name is dedicated to Kasturba Ji.

What does the video show?

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{{^usCountry}} The clip opens on a group of people standing on the planks, holding umbrellas. One person is seen using a long pipe in place of ore. The video also captured the campus roads filled with water. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The clip opens on a group of people standing on the planks, holding umbrellas. One person is seen using a long pipe in place of ore. The video also captured the campus roads filled with water. {{/usCountry}}

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(Hindustantimes.com has reached out to OP. This report will be updated when they respond.)

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How did social media react?

An individual joked, “How my manager expects me to come office.” Another commented, “That's how our maths teacher and our parents reached school.”

Also Read: Viral videos show Gurgaon turning into ‘Venice’ as roads disappear under water

A third expressed, “Even IIT couldn’t come up with a solution for waterlogging.” A fourth wrote, “Damn, the jugad.”