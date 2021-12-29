Makeup artist's transformation into Shah Rukh Khan is almost unbelievable. Watch

Makeup artists have a different level of talent, especially the ones who can transform themselves into right about anyone with the magic of makeup. This video shared on Instagram shows how a talented makeup artist transforms herself into the King of Bollywood or actor Shah Rukh Khan.

The video opens to detail how she will be transforming into King Khan in the video, with the help of a text insert. Posted on Instagram by a makeup artist named Dikshita, the video progresses to show how, with the help of contouring, foundation and different makeup techniques, she successfully transforms herself into an almost spitting image of Shah Rukh Khan.

The caption that accompanies this video reads, “Makeup transformation into the King of Bollywood (...) Hope you guys love this transformation.” She also tagged Shah Rukh Khan in the caption.

Watch the amazing transformation for yourself:

The video was shared on Instagram around six days ago. Since being posted, it has received more than 1.4 lakh likes. The clip has also accumulated several comments.

“Can't believe,” confessed an individual. “Pure talent! Sheer brilliance, take a bow,” complimented another. “Just can't take my eyes off. So good, so perfect,” reads another comment. “You did it so accurately, kudos,” posted a fourth, with a clapping emoji.

What are your thoughts on this makeup transformation video?