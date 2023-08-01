Malala Yousafzai calls herself 'Nobel Prize Barbie.' Here's how her husband reacted

Malala Yousafzai, a women's rights activist, often takes to Twitter to highlight the plights of women from around the world. Every once in a while, she also shares updates from her personal life and shares glimpses with her husband, Asser Malik. Recently, the Nobel prize winner flocked to the theatre to watch the film Barbie and shared an adorable picture with her husband. She also added a witty caption to the picture that has left many people amused.

Malala Yousafzai and husband Asser Malik as Barbie and Ken.(Twitter/@Malala Yousafzai )

The picture shows Yousafzai and Malik standing in the pink-colored Barbie box Malala can be seen wearing a pink kurta while her husband is in a white t-shirt and a black blazer. In the caption of the post, she wrote, "This Barbie has a Nobel Prize. He’s just Ken."

Take a look at the picture shared by Malala Yousafzai here:

After she shared this picture, her husband, Malik, also replied to it. He wrote, "I'm Kenough."

This post was shared just two day ago. Since being posted, it has been viewed more than 46 million times. The share has also been liked by several people. Many even took to the comments section of the post to express their views on this tweet.

Check out what people are saying about this picture of Malala Yousafzai and Asser Malik here:

An individual wrote, "Ken is Barbie’s accessory. Lol. Cute fun pic." A second commented, "You are the coolest there is! That caption is everything." A third shared, "Hahaha, this Barbie is a true Nobel Prize winner." A fourth added, "Shut it down. This meme is over. She wins." A fifth expressed, "Ok everyone else can pack up their captions. Malala wins." A sixth wrote, "Lol, this is so cute! What a gorgeous couple. He's a good sport about it too." What are your thoughts on this?