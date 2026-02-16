Malaysian boss calls out 100% work from office culture: 'No reason to insist on being in office'

Mandatory office rules have become a growing concern for modern workers. Many companies now require employees to return to their desks five days a week, even when most tasks can be completed while working from home. Hajar, an advocate in Malaysia, shared her views on flexible work. (Pexels/Representational Image)

Long commutes, rising travel costs, and rigid schedules often leave employees feeling tired and less focused.

Recently, a Malaysian boss, Idza Hajar, in a post on X (formerly Twitter) called out 100% work from office culture.

Work from wherever policy for the team: Hajar, an advocate in Malaysia, shared her views on flexible work. She explained how she has implemented a Work from Wherever (WFW) policy for her team.

In her post, Hajar highlights that if work can be done from a laptop, there is no reason to insist employees be in the office 100% of the week.

According to her, this way of working is honestly counterproductive and does not make sense for modern teams.

“It's honestly counter productive.” she adds.

