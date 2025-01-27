Malaysian man is offering to be hired as ‘villain’ to help men impress their partners

In a peculiar twist to matchmaker, a Malaysian man is offering an unconventional service to help men impress their partners by playing the role of a "villain." Shazali Sulaiman, 28, from Ipoh, Perak, has been promoting this unique "villain for hire" service on social media, claiming he can help clients showcase their masculinity and leave a lasting impression on their significant others. Shazali Sulaiman from Ipoh has been promoting this unique "villain for hire" service.(Facebook )

"Are you tired of your partner thinking you're weak? For a reasonable fee, I'll help you prove them wrong," wrote Sulaiman in his promotional post earlier this month.

The service involves Sulaiman creating a staged scenario where he "disturbs" the client’s partner, giving the client an opportunity to step in as a hero. “Just tell me the time and place, and I’ll show up to ‘disturb’ your partner, giving you the chance to step in as the hero and take me down,” he added.

Sulaiman charges ₹1,975 (RM100) for his basic service on weekdays and ₹2,963 (RM150) on weekends. To enhance his tough-guy image, he shared a photo of himself sporting messy hair and holding an unlit cigarette.

The service is not restricted to men. "Females could also seek my assistance," Sulaiman stated, demonstrating the inclusive nature of his offering.

Recalling one scenario, Sulaiman shared, "When the boyfriend went to the bathroom, I pretended to 'harass' his girlfriend. When he came back, he confronted me like a hero."

Assuring the public that the act is harmless, Sulaiman emphasized, "It is all just an act, like WWE. No one gets hurt, I am the only 'loser'."

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), known for its choreographed combat performances, served as a comparison for his staged scenarios.

The post has garnered over 1,000 likes and hundreds of comments on social media. While some users appreciated the creativity, others expressed skepticism. "Save post now. I will use it later," commented one user. Another wrote, "Bro is on that grind." However, one sceptical user added, "People who pay to play the hero would probably be the first to run in a real crisis. Fake heroes are always fake."

A user wrote, “Bro do side histle.”

