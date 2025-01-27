‘Magical beyond words’: Greek woman marries Indian man at Mahakumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj

Penelope, a Greek woman, married an Indian man, Siddharth, at the ongoing Mahakumbh Mela in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on Sunday. The couple said they chose the religious congregation to get married as a more “divine and spiritual” way rather than using weddings as an opportunity to “party and drink”. Penelope and Siddarth during the Mahakumbh Mela 2025 in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj.(ANI)

The ‘kanyadaan’ ritual was performed by Swami Yatindranand Giri, Mahamandaleshwar of the Juna Akhara, along with the bride's mother and other relatives.

The seer said that the woman had adopted the traditions of ‘Sanatan Dharma’ few years back and is a devotee of Lord Shiva. “Siddharth is also our devotee, he has gone to various countries to spread yoga and serve Sanatan, so today, keeping in mind the traditions, doing the 'agni phere,' (circling the fire) it was done,” news agency ANI quoted him as saying.

Expressing happiness on choosing to get married in India during the festival, the woman said, “It was very nice to see a different perspective, a spiritual way."

Penelope described her experience as “magical beyond words” and said she was excited on embracing a new culture.

“I have never attended an Indian wedding, and today I was the bride so everything was new to me but at the same time very familiar. What happened was a ceremony, I was married with a more spiritual way,” she added.

Siddharth said they wanted to get married in the “most authentic manner” and chose Prayagraj for its “divine nature”.

“We know that at this point of time that this is probably the best place not just in the country or in the world but the universe where all forms of divinity, pilgrimages everything is present here,” he said.

The couple had decided to stay till the end of the Mahakumbh mela and said they would take a holy dip on January 29. “Of course, I wouldn't miss that, I already have had the opportunity, we have been here since the beginning and we are planning to stay for until everything is done, so I am looking for that opportunity and I am very glad that I am here, and my mother too,” Penelope said.

(With ANI inputs)