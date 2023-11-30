Mama cat comforts kitten having a nightmare. Watch

A video showing the sweet bond of love between a mama cat and her kitten was shared online. The heartwarming clip captures how the mom gives it her all to comfort her kitten, who is having a nightmare.

The image shows a mama cat hugging her kitten. (X/@Yoda4ever)

The video is posted on X with the caption, “Mommy cat hugs baby kitten having a nightmare.” The clip opens to show the mama cat and her baby sleeping on what appears to be a bed. Within moments, the kitten starts twitching, and the mom instantly reacts. She extends her paw to embrace her baby.

Take a look at this heartwarming video of the mom cat:

The video was shared a day ago. Since then, the clip has gone viral. Till now, it has accumulated nearly 2.9 million views. The share has also prompted people to post varied comments.

How did X users react to this video of the mama cat with her kitten?

“It’s all about family,” posted an X user. “How precious,” added another. “Mommies are always there for their children, and this is one more example of love between all mommies and their children,” joined a third. “Such a heartwarming moment between mother and child,” wrote a fourth. Many reacted to the video using heart emoticons too.