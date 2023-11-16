Rescue mama cats join forces to raise 7 kittens as their own

An incredible story of the resilience and love of two mama cats is going viral on social media. Once separated and left at the pound, these cats reunited to spread their affection and care among several kittens. They are presently raising seven kittens together as a team. The image shows the mama cats with their litters. (Instagram/@strongheartscats)

Strong Hearts Cat Rescue, an animal rescue organisation, shared the story of Valkyrie and Fuji on Instagram. “The bond between these two mamas brings tears to our eyes every time. Seeing the terror in their eyes when they were dumped and separated at the pound to how bright the entire room lit up when they were reunited,” they wrote.

“They are doing an amazing job at raising their 7 babies together and the teamwork is paying off. Each and every tot is healthy as can be and SO loved. They get to watch their mamas and learn how important love is and they get to learn that no matter what from now on that's all they will feel,” the organisation added. The video captures the mama cats cuddling with their babies or with each other.

Take a look at this heartwarming video of the mama cats:

The video was shared two days ago. Since then, it has collected close to 1.6 lakh views. The share has also accumulated nearly 24,000 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the video.

What did Instagram users say about this cat video?

“Cats are known to care for each other's litter and raise them together, even in stray colonies. Just like lionesses do!” commented an Instagram user. “I think they are best friends for life,” added another. “So beautiful. Should never have separated them,” expressed a third.

“That’s just incredible. They have to be adopted together, they have to! They are so beautiful,” joined a fourth. “Those girls are just gorgeous. I love them,” wrote a fifth.

