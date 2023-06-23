Mama cow shows gratitude to man who helped deliver her baby. Watch

The videos that show heartwarming moments between animals and humans are always amazing to watch. Those are the videos that can also uplift someone’s mood almost instantly. Just like this clip shared on Reddit that shows a mama cow’s sweet gesture for a man who helped deliver her baby. The image shows the mama cow with the man who helped delivery her baby. (Reddit/@westcoastcdn19)

“Mama cow shows gratitude to the kind man who saved her and helped deliver her calf,” reads the caption posted along with the video. The clip shows how the mama cow gives nose boops to the man and also licks his arm. In turn, she gets lots of kisses and pets from the human.

Take a look at the video:

The post was shared about 14 days ago. Since being posted, the video has gone viral. Till now, it has accumulated close to 46,000 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share has received love-filled comments from people.

Here’s how Reddit users reacted:

“The best is she tries to help cover her calf with the blanket,” shared a Reddit user. “Just a big ol grass puppy,” posted another. “Baby calf is thinking, ‘Hey, mom, I’m your newborn, start your licking on me!’ Beautiful relationship,” expressed a third. “Reddit has made me love cows,” commented a fourth. “I wish more people like him existed,” wrote a fifth.