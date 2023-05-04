Home / Trending / Mama cat’s hugs and kisses comfort kitten, viral video melts hearts online

Mama cat’s hugs and kisses comfort kitten, viral video melts hearts online

ByArfa Javaid
May 04, 2023 09:25 AM IST

The viral video showcasing mama cat comforting her kitten was shared on Twitter.

The Internet is a treasure trove of cute and heartwarming videos that never fail to put a smile on our faces. From animals cuddling to babies giggling, there’s something about these moments that captures our hearts and leaves us feeling uplifted. Case in point, this video that features a mama cat comforting her kitten with hugs and kisses.

The image shows mama cat showering her little one with kisses. (Twitter/@amazingnature)
The image shows mama cat showering her little one with kisses. (Twitter/@amazingnature)

Also Read: Dog-gone lucky or math whiz? Watch this video to find out

The video was shared on the Twitter handle @amazingnature with the caption, “Mama cat hugs baby kitten during nightmare.” In the video, one can see the tiny kitten, who is visibly disturbed, lying beside its mama. As the video progresses, mama cat quickly wraps her paws around the kitten and showers it with kisses to calm the little one down. The video has captured the hearts of many online, and it may have the same effect on you.

Watch the video right here:

Since being shared, the cute video has raked up more than 10.3 million views, and the numbers are still increasing. Many even flocked to the video’s comments section and left their thoughts.

Here’s how people reacted to the viral video:

“A mother’s love knows no bounds,” posted a Twitter user. Another added, “Completely adorable.” “So cute,” expressed a third. A fourth joined, “Aww, momma hugs always make everything better.” “Omg, so sweet!!” commented a fifth.

Also Read: When FOMO kicks in: Cat wants to join his dog sibling and bff’s playdate

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

Topics
its viral viral video cat video + 1 more
its viral viral video cat video
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 04, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out