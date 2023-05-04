Mama cat’s hugs and kisses comfort kitten, viral video melts hearts online

The Internet is a treasure trove of cute and heartwarming videos that never fail to put a smile on our faces. From animals cuddling to babies giggling, there’s something about these moments that captures our hearts and leaves us feeling uplifted. Case in point, this video that features a mama cat comforting her kitten with hugs and kisses. The image shows mama cat showering her little one with kisses. (Twitter/@amazingnature)

The video was shared on the Twitter handle @amazingnature with the caption, “Mama cat hugs baby kitten during nightmare.” In the video, one can see the tiny kitten, who is visibly disturbed, lying beside its mama. As the video progresses, mama cat quickly wraps her paws around the kitten and showers it with kisses to calm the little one down. The video has captured the hearts of many online, and it may have the same effect on you.

Watch the video right here:

Since being shared, the cute video has raked up more than 10.3 million views, and the numbers are still increasing. Many even flocked to the video’s comments section and left their thoughts.

Here’s how people reacted to the viral video:

“A mother’s love knows no bounds,” posted a Twitter user. Another added, “Completely adorable.” “So cute,” expressed a third. A fourth joined, “Aww, momma hugs always make everything better.” “Omg, so sweet!!” commented a fifth.

