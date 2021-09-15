Home / Trending / Mama hawk takes care of her little babies. Watch heartwarming video
Mama hawk takes care of her little babies. Watch heartwarming video

The video is super sweet to watch.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON SEP 15, 2021 06:39 PM IST

The Internet is filled with videos that show super cute interactions between mama animals and their kids. Those are the video that not only make people smile but also prompt them to say aww – and that too repeatedly. There is now a latest inclusion to that list. It is a video that showcases a sweet moment between a mama hawk and her babies. That is a chance that the video will leave you grinning from ear to ear.

The video was captured by an individual in Czech Republic. They saw the mama hawk’s eggs hatch before their eyes. Then they started filing that shows the birds sitting inside a box. The video shows the mother taking care of her tender and sensitive babies. What is the most adorable part in the video is the bird mama feeding her young ones.

Take a look at the clip:

What are your thoughts on the video? Did it leave you smiling?

