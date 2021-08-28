Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Mama porcupine takes her babies on an ‘adventure’. Watch adorable video

The video involving a porcupine and her two babies has won people over.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON AUG 28, 2021 01:29 PM IST
The image shows the porcupine mama with her babies.(Instagram/@latestkruger)

The Internet is filled with different kinds of videos involving mama animals and their babies that leave people with a smile. This video showcasing a porcupine walking with her babies is a sweet inclusion to that category. There is a possibility that the video will win you over with its cuteness.

The video is shared on the Instagram page called Latest Sightings – Kruger. “Porcupine Mommy Takes Her Babies Out on an Adventure,” reads the caption shared along with the video. Though the video is short, chances are you’ll end up watching it on loop.

Take a look at the video:

The clip, since being shared two days ago, has gathered over 10,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The video has also prompted people to share all sorts of comments.

“Never seen porcupine babies,” wrote an Instagram user. “Such a rare and awesome sighting,” shared another. “How cute is this!” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

