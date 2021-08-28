Home / Trending / Mama porcupine takes her babies on an ‘adventure’. Watch adorable video
The image shows the porcupine mama with her babies.(Instagram/@latestkruger)
The image shows the porcupine mama with her babies.(Instagram/@latestkruger)
trending

Mama porcupine takes her babies on an ‘adventure’. Watch adorable video

The video involving a porcupine and her two babies has won people over.
READ FULL STORY
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON AUG 28, 2021 01:29 PM IST

The Internet is filled with different kinds of videos involving mama animals and their babies that leave people with a smile. This video showcasing a porcupine walking with her babies is a sweet inclusion to that category. There is a possibility that the video will win you over with its cuteness.

The video is shared on the Instagram page called Latest Sightings – Kruger. “Porcupine Mommy Takes Her Babies Out on an Adventure,” reads the caption shared along with the video. Though the video is short, chances are you’ll end up watching it on loop.

Take a look at the video:

+

The clip, since being shared two days ago, has gathered over 10,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The video has also prompted people to share all sorts of comments.

“Never seen porcupine babies,” wrote an Instagram user. “Such a rare and awesome sighting,” shared another. “How cute is this!” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
instagram
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.