Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Mama rat rescues her kids from drowning. Old video goes viral again
trending

Mama rat rescues her kids from drowning. Old video goes viral again

This video of mama rat scurrying to save her kids from drowning has tugged at the heartstrings of people once again.
By Shreya Garg
PUBLISHED ON OCT 01, 2021 03:28 PM IST
Video of mama rat scurrying to save her babies from drowning has again created a buzz on social media. Screengrab

The Internet is flooded with heart-melting videos of animals, and it seems netizens can’t get enough of them. Just like this viral video showing a mama rat rescuing her kids from drowning.

The video had gone viral on social media in 2020, and has once again managed to capture the attention of people after being recently re-shared on Reddit.  In the video, the mama rat is seen scurrying to get her kids out from the burrow that got overflowed with rain water. The clip also shows her dropping them to a safer place after rescuing them. 

Watch the video here:

RELATED STORIES

The viral video has got over 24,000 upvotes and counting. It has also received many wonderful comments.

“Heartbreaking, nah. I’m goddam INSPIRED,” wrote one user. “Rats are actually very smart and emotional little animals! I have them as pets and they’re really wonderful and terribly misunderstood,” remarked another. “My heart. Omg I can't!!! What a sweet little angel saving all of her babies,” posted a third.

What do you think of the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
viral video
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

A day for the old and wise

US man teaches people how to defend themselves while wearing fake nails. Watch

Man’s street dance performance on Michael Jackson’s Dangerous goes viral

Zomato to Fevicol, brands post creative treats for coffee lovers. Seen pics yet?
TRENDING TOPICS
Gandhi Jayanti 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Google Doodle
DU 1st Cut off List 2021
International Coffee Day 2021
World Vegetarian Day 2021
Ram Nath Kovind
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP