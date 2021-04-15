Home / Trending / Mama stoat drags naughty baby from house, clip is a chuckle-fest. Watch
trending

Mama stoat drags naughty baby from house, clip is a chuckle-fest. Watch

“Okay, this is my mom at the supermarket,” joked another.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON APR 15, 2021 08:19 PM IST
The image shows the mother stoat with its baby.(Instagram/@dvarg23)

In an adorable clip shared on Instagram, a stoat dragging away its young one from a house is winning netizens hearts and may do so to you too. The video shared by Instagram user Dylan shows a mama stoat, a member of the weasel family, taking its baby away from a house. We must warn you that the clip may remind you of your childhood.

The clip starts with the adorable animal scurrying indoors swiftly. As the clip goes on, the mother drags away the little one out of the place.

Take a look at the video:

Shared on April 14, the clip has garnered over 9,400 views and several reactions. People shared all kinds of funny comments in response to the clip. While some took the route of hilarity to express their views, others shared heart emojis to show their liking for the clip.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Man spots eerie ‘face’ inside washing machine. Turns out to be this

Man finds snake in lettuce bought at Sydney supermarket

Indian teen with world’s longest hair cuts them after 12 years for special cause

Prince William and Kate Middleton remember Prince Philip with family picture

“This is soo cute!” wrote an Instagram user. “Okay, this is my mom at the supermarket,” joked another. “You are not supposed to be here!” said a third while trying voice the probable thoughts of the stoat.

What are your thoughts on this cute clip?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
animal video
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Delhi Covid Updates
RR vs DC
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP