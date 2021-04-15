Mama stoat drags naughty baby from house, clip is a chuckle-fest. Watch

In an adorable clip shared on Instagram, a stoat dragging away its young one from a house is winning netizens hearts and may do so to you too. The video shared by Instagram user Dylan shows a mama stoat, a member of the weasel family, taking its baby away from a house. We must warn you that the clip may remind you of your childhood.

The clip starts with the adorable animal scurrying indoors swiftly. As the clip goes on, the mother drags away the little one out of the place.

Take a look at the video:

Shared on April 14, the clip has garnered over 9,400 views and several reactions. People shared all kinds of funny comments in response to the clip. While some took the route of hilarity to express their views, others shared heart emojis to show their liking for the clip.

“This is soo cute!” wrote an Instagram user. “Okay, this is my mom at the supermarket,” joked another. “You are not supposed to be here!” said a third while trying voice the probable thoughts of the stoat.

What are your thoughts on this cute clip?

