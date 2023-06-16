Man afraid of heights scales burning building to save dog. Watch

The videos that showcase the indomitable human spirit in the moments of crisis are often amazing to watch. Just like this clip shared on the Instagram page of Good News Movement. The video shows how a man climbed a burning building to save a dog, despite being afraid of heights.

The image shows the man scaling a burning building to save a dog. (Instagram/@goodnews_movement)

“This hero, Colombian Sebastian Arias, scales the outside of a burning building to rescue 25 dogs trapped inside June 9 in Lima, Peru. Before the flames engulf the structure, the hero drops the dog down to safety, where the firemen are waiting with their safety net. Dog and hero are doing great! A total of 25 dogs were rescued that day,” reads the caption posted along with the video.

Take a look at the video that shows the man’s act of bravery:

The video was shared two days ago. Since being posted, it has accumulated close to 2.9 million views and the numbers are quickly increasing. Additionally, the share has accumulated several likes and comments.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted:

“As someone who loves dogs and is also afraid of heights, I applaud this man. Hero among men,” posted an Instagram user. “This single hero is enough to renew my faith in humanity. Priceless,” joined another. “I see his wings and halo,” added a third. “Amazing the kindness and selflessness of some human beings! Some people are simply incredible!! Bless him!!” wrote a fourth.