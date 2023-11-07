close_game
Man almost drowns while exploring cave. Scary moment captured on camera

Man almost drowns while exploring cave. Scary moment captured on camera

ByTrisha Sengupta
Nov 07, 2023 03:29 PM IST

“Honestly, even though I'm not in the cave, I had chills down my spine,” a YouTube user wrote while reacting to a video of divers exploring a cave.

A video capturing a caver’s close brush with disaster was shared on YouTube. The clip shows him escaping a harrowing situation while exploring a water-filled cave with his team. Titled “Caver Panics And Almost Drowns,” the video will send shivers down your spine.

The image shows a man exploring a water-filed cave. (YouTube/@Underground_Explorers)
The image shows a man exploring a water-filed cave. (YouTube/@Underground_Explorers)

The video opens to show the explorers getting ready to go inside the cave. They start their journey by crawling through a narrow, water-filled path to enter the cave. As they move forward, the path starts getting narrower, and the water level continues to rise. At one point, only their heads are barely visible above the surface of the water.

While moving forward in that position, one of the cavers misses an air pocket and panics leading to another member of the group being shoved underwater. Thankfully, however, the scary situation soon gets under control as the cavers regain their composure and start their journey to get out of the place. The video ends with all of them safely coming out of the cave.

Take a look at the video of the cavers:

The video was shared on November 3. Since then, it has accumulated more than 37,000 views. The share has also received tons of comments. From sharing how the video left them scared to praising the caver’s courage, people posted varied comments.

Here’s how YouTube users react to this video of the cavers:

“That's crazy man. Don't know how you all have the courage to go into a water cave like that. I would have a heart attack! Glad you all made it out fine,” posted a YouTube user. “You did an amazing job staying calm and handling the situation well. Some people have a good tolerance for that stuff and others go full blackout. I've seen what it takes some people in a perfectly safe training environment to handle water let alone a cave AND water. 10/10 will be watching again,” shared another.

“Honestly, even though I'm not in the cave I had chills down my spine,” commented a third. “Well, this was pretty intense!” expressed a fourth. “I completely admire you guys. I say y'all are crazy, but really, I love watching all y'alls videos. It's crazy, cool, bold, courageous, exciting, and fun, these are experiences of a lifetime. Stay safe,” wrote a fifth.

