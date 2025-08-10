Man arrested for allegedly stealing bag in business class on Dubai to Singapore flight

A 25-year-old Chinese national is set to face charges in Singapore after allegedly stealing from a fellow passenger on a flight from Dubai to Singapore. A passenger was arrested after allegedly stealing a bag from an overhead compartment during a Dubai to Singapore flight.(Representational image/Unsplash)

(Also read: Australian woman Raj Varsha arrested 2 years after stealing Chanel perfume from Singapore airport)

According to a report by The Straits Times, the police said on August 9 that they were alerted at around 5.30 am on August 8 to a suspected theft in the business class section of the aircraft.

Preliminary investigations revealed that while the victim was asleep, his wife spotted the man purportedly taking her husband’s bag from the overhead compartment. She immediately confronted the suspect, prompting him to return the bag to its place. The woman then informed her husband about the incident.

Airline not confirmed

It is not yet clear which airline was involved in the alleged theft. Checks by The Straits Times indicated that only Emirates and Singapore Airlines operate flights between Dubai International Airport and Singapore’s Changi Airport.

Arrest at Changi Airport

The police, as cited by The Straits Times, said, “After the aircraft landed at Changi Airport, the man was unable to provide a satisfactory explanation for his actions to officers from Airport Police Division and was subsequently arrested before he could depart for his next scheduled flight.”

If convicted of theft, the accused could face up to three years in prison, a fine, or both.

(Also read: 38-year-old Indian man stole bags, makeup worth ₹3.5 lakh from Singapore airport before flying out)

Similar past incident

This case follows another theft incident at Singapore’s Changi Airport earlier this year. On July 23, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) revealed that a 38-year-old Indian national had stolen items worth approximately ₹3.5 lakh from 14 shops at Jewel Changi Airport before leaving the country.

According to the SPF, the man took bags, cosmetics and perfumes from multiple outlets before casually boarding his flight. He was arrested on June 1 upon returning to Singapore.