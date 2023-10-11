Man asks cat if he can pet it, kitty brutally rejects him. Watch

Cat or dog lovers often find diverse ways to express their affection for the adorable creatures. From offering food to showing friendly gestures to simply greeting them, people find varied ways to interact with kitties or pooches. Reddit user Catluminati is among them too. He regularly posts videos that show him going around his neighbourhood to interact with different cats. He also records the reactions of the kitties to his requests and questions. In his latest post, he shared a video where he asked the cats if he could pet them. While most of the kitties were welcoming, a few were nonchalant. One of the cats, however, rejected him and that too quite brutally.

The image shows the man approaching a cat to ask it if he can pet it. (Reddit/@Catluminati )

“Rejection is so hard,” the Reddit user wrote as he shared the video. The video opens to show the man encountering a cute kitty. He then asks the cat if he can pet it. At first, the cat doesn’t pay any attention to the man but when he asks again, the cat not only moves away but hisses at him too. Though his mission to pet kitties starts on a bad note, it takes a happy turn when several other kitties happily let him pet them.

Take a look at this video of the man’s interaction with the cat:

The video was shared 12 days ago. Since then, it has collected close to 300 upvotes. The share has also accumulated several comments from people.

How did Reddit users react to this cat video?

“I love this guy so much! He has such pure love for those kitties and they can tell!” wrote a Reddit user. “This is so sweet,” added another. What are your thoughts on this cat video? Did it leave you smiling?

