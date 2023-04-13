Man asks ChatGPT to buy his groceries and make meal plans. Here's what happened

ChatGPT has created a lot of buzz among people ever since its release. Every now and then, people experiment with it and test its abilities. Now, a Twitter user has claimed that this artificial intelligence chatbot helped him order groceries online and even curate meal plans for him.

Grocery ordered by ChatGPT.(Twitter/@ Ammaar Reshi)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"I asked ChatGPT to buy my groceries today using @Instacart's plug-in, and it worked so well! Stayed within my budget, provided ingredients and recipes for 7 meals (including some favorites!), accounted for my schedule and diet. Here's the convo and delivered groceries," shared Twitter user Ammaar Reshi.

In the screenshot he shared, Reshi gave a $100 budget to ChatGPT for buying groceries. He also asked to give breakfast, lunch, and dinner options along with his dietary restrictions.

Take a look at his post below:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This post was shared just one day ago. Since being posted, it has been viewed over 1.3 million times. The share also has several likes and comments.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual posted, "Wow, this is insane! I did try to write a complete vegan cookbook, and ChatGPT does wonders! Most of the recipes are healthy and delicious." Another shared, "So excited that it recommended aloo keema, my favourite." A third wrote, "It's heartwarming to see real-world experiences like that!"