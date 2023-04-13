Man asks ChatGPT to buy his groceries and make meal plans. Here's what happened

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByVrinda Jain
Apr 13, 2023 04:44 PM IST

A man asked ChatGPT to buy his groceries under a budget. Take a look at what happened.

ChatGPT has created a lot of buzz among people ever since its release. Every now and then, people experiment with it and test its abilities. Now, a Twitter user has claimed that this artificial intelligence chatbot helped him order groceries online and even curate meal plans for him.

Grocery ordered by ChatGPT.(Twitter/@ Ammaar Reshi)

"I asked ChatGPT to buy my groceries today using @Instacart's plug-in, and it worked so well! Stayed within my budget, provided ingredients and recipes for 7 meals (including some favorites!), accounted for my schedule and diet. Here's the convo and delivered groceries," shared Twitter user Ammaar Reshi.

In the screenshot he shared, Reshi gave a $100 budget to ChatGPT for buying groceries. He also asked to give breakfast, lunch, and dinner options along with his dietary restrictions.

Take a look at his post below:

This post was shared just one day ago. Since being posted, it has been viewed over 1.3 million times. The share also has several likes and comments.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual posted, "Wow, this is insane! I did try to write a complete vegan cookbook, and ChatGPT does wonders! Most of the recipes are healthy and delicious." Another shared, "So excited that it recommended aloo keema, my favourite." A third wrote, "It's heartwarming to see real-world experiences like that!"

Topics
meal Twitter chatgpt grocery shopping budget
