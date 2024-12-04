Man asks South Korean coworker about martial law implementation, gets surprising reply

South Korea's president Yoon Suk-yeol declared martial law for the first time in nearly 50 years in the country’s history through a late-night TV broadcast. However, a major outcry soon followed, leading to revoking the move hours after its implementation. Visuals of thousands of people gathered at parliament to protest also flooded social media. Among these, a worried Canada-based man texted his coworker in South Korea to learn more about the situation, and the reply he received left him in splits. A South Korean man's reaction to martial law in the country will leave you LOL. (Unsplash/brady_bellini, X/@TheJackForge)

“I asked my Korean coworker what was going on in South Korea today,” Jack Forge posted on X and shared a screenshot of his conversation with his South Korean colleague.

“Hey what is going on in South Korea today?” reads a text from Forge. The reply reads, “Not sure playing League of Legends.” It is a team-based online game with millions of players around the world.

However, the conversation continues. A curious Forge further texts, “They declared martial law or something?” And his coworker replies with just three words - “League of Legends.”

Social media chuckles:

Since being posted, the share has gone viral and gathered over 1.4 million views and several likes. It has also received various responses from people.

“Unbothered. Moisturized. Happy. In his league. Focused. Flourishing,” posted a X user. “This is hilarious. But it also shows how the news doesn’t affect regular people as much as we might think,” added another.

A third commented, “Can’t be realer than this.” A fourth wrote, “Legendary answer.”

What did the martial law decree state?

“In order to protect liberal democracy from the threat of overthrowing the regime of the Republic of Korea by anti-state forces active within the Republic of Korea and to protect the safety of the people, the following is hereby declared throughout the Republic of Korea as of 23:00 on December 3, 2024,” the decree stated, reported Reuters. It then listed several restrictions, including a prohibition on “political associations, rallies and demonstrations,” and control of “media and publications” by Martial Law Command.

However, the parliament voted to lift the declaration less than three hours after the implementation. National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik declared that the martial law was “invalid.”

