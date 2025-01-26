Man ate only cheese, beef, and butter for 8 months; suffers shocking health crisis

A Florida man in his mid-40s, known for his extreme dietary habits that included consuming large quantities of high-fat, high-cholesterol foods, was admitted to a Tampa hospital with alarming symptoms. He presented with yellowish nodes on his palms, elbows, and feet that were oozing a strange substance, a case that has now been documented in JAMA Cardiology this week, according to the New York Post. Medical examinations revealed that the man’s cholesterol levels had skyrocketed to over 1,000 mg/dL.(Pexel)

The man revealed to doctors that he had adopted a strict carnivore diet eight months ago, relying heavily on butter, cheese, and hamburger patties. He consumed up to nine pounds of these foods daily. While proponents of the carnivore diet argue that it promotes weight loss and improved health, this patient took the practice to an extreme.

According to the man, the diet resulted in weight loss, increased energy, and better cognitive functioning. However, his skin condition worsened over the month leading up to his hospital visit.

Medical examinations revealed that the man’s cholesterol levels had skyrocketed to over 1,000 mg/dL. For context, cholesterol levels above 240 mg/dL are considered high, with levels under 200 mg/dL deemed healthy. Before embracing this diet, his cholesterol had fluctuated between 210 and 300 mg/dL.

Diagnosis

Cardiologists diagnosed him with xanthelasma, a condition in which high cholesterol or other blood fats lead to the formation of lipid deposits. While these deposits typically appear around the eyes, they can manifest elsewhere on the body, as seen in this case.

The authors of the case study emphasised that the incident underscores the importance of managing cholesterol levels to prevent complications. “This highlights the impact of dietary patterns on lipid levels,” they wrote.

Despite such warnings, some continue to champion high-fat carnivore diets. Recently, a former vegan gained attention on TikTok for promoting her diet of butter, ground beef, and nearly two dozen eggs daily. Other influencers also endorse similar high-fat, meat-heavy regimens.

The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) strongly advises against such diets. Instead, they recommend a balanced diet that includes fruits, vegetables, grains, low-fat dairy, and varied protein sources. Similarly, the Dietary Guidelines for Americans for 2020 to 2025 stress the need for diverse food groups, advising only 5.5 ounces of meat per day alongside vegetables, fruits, and grains.

