Body positivity influencer dies after choking on food in restaurant as horrified family watched

A popular 27-year-old influencer, with over 6 million social media followers, died after reportedly choking on food while eating dinner with her family. Reports suggest that after choking she went into cardiac arrest in front of her horrified family. Carol Acosta, 27, known online as Killadamente, was having dinner at a New York restaurant when tragedy struck.(X/killadamente)

Carol Acosta, 27, known online as Killadamente, was having dinner at a New York restaurant when tragedy struck. Acosta was a mother of two. Her younger sister Khatyan confirmed her death in an Instagram post.

"I love you sister and I will always love you. I give thanks to God for giving me a sister like you with your big heart. Rest in peace my sister," she wrote

Khatyan thanked all those sending messages of support after the tragedy in a tearful video address. "To all the people who are sending me messages of condolences, I want to thank you a lot for being there and for your support. And thank you also for supporting my sister while she was still alive," she said.

Choked on dinner

While the family is waiting for the autopsy result, it is believed that Acosta most likely died from a cardiorespiratory arrest.

One of the influencer's cousins revealed what unfolded at the dinner table before her death. "All I know is that she was having dinner as normal and she began to choke and have difficulties breathing. She had an attack of some kind, she was taken to hospital, but they couldn't save her," they said.

Body positivity content

The social media star's 6.6 million followers flooded her posts with heartfelt tributes. She was known for posting body positivity content and sharing motivational messages to tackle stereotypes.

In the past, she had spoken out about suffering bullying as a child because of her weight.

In an online statement, her family said: "On January 3 our dear Carolar better know as Killadamente passed away. The Acosta Gonzalez family shares its pain with everyone who knew her. At her young age she managed to help thousands of people through her work but on this occasion we unite and ask for your help in making sure she has the farewell she deserves. If it's within your possibilities we would appreciate a contribution however small to help go towards funeral costs and help her family and children overcome this enormous loss."

(Also read: Woman visits Meghalaya's 'Whistling Village' where people have songs for names)