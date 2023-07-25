Man balances 10 mugs on his head while climbing stairs. ‘How’, ask people

Have you seen videos that show people performing random acts rather skillfully leaving onlookers surprised? This video posted on Instagram shows one such instance. It captures a man balancing ten mugs, filled to the brim, on top of his head while climbing up a flight of stairs casually. The clip, especially the man's incredible balancing skills, will leave you extremely surprised.

The image shows a man balancing ten cups on his head. (Screengrab)

The video was originally posted on TikTok. It eventually made it ways onto Instagram with a caption that reads, “That's one way to do it!” The clip shows the man with mugs stacked on top of each balanced on his head. The glasses are placed in an inverted pyramid style. The man is seen carefully climbing up the stairs while balancing the glasses perfectly - all with a cool and composed look on his face - as if this feat is no big deal for him.

Take a look at this video that shows a man balancing multiple mugs on his head:

Did the video make your jaw drop? You’re certainly not alone as that is how most people reacted while sharing their comments about the video. Several said how the man has some “real talent”. There were also those who couldn’t wrap their heads around the balancing act.

What did Instagram users say about this video of a man balancing multiple cups on his head?

“How is everyone not losing their freaking minds?” asked an Instagram user. “How,” wondered another. There were others too who voiced the same reaction. A third added, “I just witnessed greatness.” A fourth joined, “I couldn't even hold this in my hands.” A fifth wrote, “Wow I just witnessed real talent!!!”

The video was posted on June 2. Expectedly, since being shared, the video has gone viral. Till now, it has accumulated more than ten million views and the numbers are still increasing. What are your thoughts on this video?