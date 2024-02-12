Man books a hotel on MakeMyTrip, finds it under construction upon arrival

When X user Amit Chansikar booked a OYO hotel from MakeMyTrip, he expected to have a comfortable stay. However, upon his arrival at the hotel, he was in for shock as the place was still under construction. Yes, you read that right. After he posted about the incident, it went viral and received numerous reactions. Even the official X handle of MakeMyTrip and OYO rooms shared a comment. Snapshot of the hotel which was under construction when the guest arrived. (X/@TheChanceSeeker)

“@makemytrip & @oyorooms scam alert in Bengaluru. Just came here to find that the hotel I had booked is under renovation. There was not a living soul here. This is tantamount to cheating! After wasting two hours here, they cut money from my refund. Shame on you!” wrote Chansikar as he shared the post. (Also Read: Woman with ₹41 in bank account dupes luxury hotel in Delhi of around ₹6 lakh)

He also added snapshots of his booking receipt. One of the snapshots shows that Chansikar booked an OYO room with MakeMyTrip. Another picture shows the hotel that is still under construction.

Take a look at the post here:

In a follow-up tweet, he also informed, “Both Oyo and MMT reps have reached out to me multiple times on calls and via email. The refund apparently has been processed but, yet to hit my account. Will update here once it does.”

This post was shared on February 9. Since being posted, it has gained more than 1,100 views and various comments.

MakeMyTrip replied to the post and said, “Hi Amit, We are truly apologetic for the experience you had with us. Our endeavour has always been to provide the best experience to our customers. As per our telephonic conversation, the refund is processed in the same mode of payment. Kindly check the refund details and in my trips under MMT account." (Also Read: Family in China gives up living in a flat, opts to stay in a hotel for ₹11,000 per day. Here’s why)

OYO's official account also responded and said, "Hi, we apologize for the inconvenience caused. We believe our team has already connected with you with a resolution and has done the needful. Also, have requested you to get in touch with MMT for further assistance."

Here’s how others reacted:

An individual wrote, "MakeMyTrip is charging exorbitant rates for pathetic hotels. I suffered on the last trip booked with them. despite complaint, nothing happened."

A second said, "Take action."

"I booked a hotel from OYO. At the last moment, I got to know that the property was already sold. After that, I booked another hotel, and after reaching there they told us that they had ended their contract with OYO. It took me 1 week to get the refund from them."