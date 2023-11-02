Man brings Matthew Perry’s iconic Chandler Bing to life through AI, fans emotional

Actor Matthew Perry, famous for his role as Chandler Bing in the American sitcom Friends, was found dead in a hot tub at his Los Angeles residence. The sudden death of the 54-year-old sent shockwaves across the world, and fans are still finding it hard to come to terms with his demise. However, amidst the grief, a man did the unthinkable and brought the actor’s iconic character, Chandler Bing, to life through AI. It has moved many fans to tears.

Matthew Perry breathed his last on October 28 in his Los Angeles residence. (REUTERS)

“The father of memes, I still remember in the early days of FB pages it was all about sharing Chandler jokes or wholesome scenes from Monica and his relationship. We forgot that there was another person behind the character. A person who helped a lot of people with passion, and held a smile as long as he can,” reads the caption to the video shared on Instagram by Roshan Vadassery.

The video opens to show Vadassery reading a message he received from one of his followers. It reads, “Can you make an AI of Chandler? My mom is a big fan of Friends and still watches at least one episode everyday. She looks so quiet from the last few days.”

As the video goes on, Vadaserry says that he will give it a shot and starts creating the chatbot. Towards the end, he then asks the AI chatbot, “Mr Bing, could you be more sarcastic?” The reply, in Perry’s voice, will surely bring a smile to your face.

Watch the video here:

The video was shared a day ago on Instagram. It has since accumulated over 2.5 lakh views, and the numbers are still increasing. People even flocked to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts.

Here’s how people reacted to this AI chatbot:

“Is it just a text based AI? How to get the voice?” enquired an Instagram user.

Another added, “Okay I just tried it and I’m literally in tears. I don’t know how to thank you in words. I just- hope you succeed in your life. Still crying.”

“Bro even though it is an AI. This made me cry way too hard thank you,” expressed a third.

A fourth commented, “You made me cry man, I’m crying right no and I’ll cry every time I go and talk with our dear Chandler.”

“Brother! This has helped me now in the worst situation of my life. Life saver,” shared a fifth.

