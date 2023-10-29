‘Watching Friends will never be the same’: Fans mourn actor Matthew Perry’s death on X

Actor Matthew Perry, known for playing Chandler Bing on the popular American sitcom Friends, was found dead on October 28 in the hot tub of his Los Angeles home. According to the reports, authorities reached his home at around 4 pm, where he was found unresponsive. Matthew Perry was found dead in his Los Angeles home. (REUTERS)

Since the news of his sudden death broke, fans took to X to pay their heartfelt tributes and grieve the loss of the actor. Hashtags #MatthewPerry, #RIPMatthewPerry and #Friends have been trending on X as people are posting various posts to share their thoughts.

The official accounts of Friends and Warner Bros shared the same tweet on Matthew Perry’s death.

Here’s how fans reacted to the actor’s sudden demise.

According to Los Angeles Times, initial investigations have ruled out foul play and substance-related factors at the scene. The cause of his untimely death remains under investigation.

Six days ago, Matthew Perry shared a picture of himself on Instagram. In it, he can be seen enjoying the night inside a jacuzzi under the moonlight. Alongside, he wrote, “Oh, so warm water swirling around makes you feel good? I’m Mattman.” This particular post is making fans emotional after the actor was found dead in a jacuzzi at his Los Angeles home.

