Man builds ‘Tesla Cybertruck’ using wood, takes a ride in the car

A detailed prototype of the Tesla Cybertruck built by a Vietnamese carpenter using wood is going viral. What is incredible is that the creation is not just an artwork, but it is fully functional too. A video posted on YouTube shows how the man takes the wooden replica for a drive after spending days creating it.

The video is shared on a YouTube channel called ND - Woodworking Art along with a note for Elon Musk from the carpenter. “I am a passionate content creator with a deep love for wooden vehicles and a tremendous admiration for both you and Tesla. Over the years, I've embarked on several wooden car projects to gain valuable experience. And today I launched a car that I am very impressed with, the Cybertruck. It is also the car that many of my audiences love and want me to build,” he wrote. He wrapped up his post by urging his fans to help him send his message to Elon Musk and Tesla.

Take a look at this incredible video of the carpenter creating the wooden car:

The video was posted a month ago. Since then, it has accumulated nearly 9.1 lakh views, and the numbers are only increasing. The video has also prompted people to post varied comments.

What did YouTube users say about this wooden car?

“What a legend. Can we all appreciate how much time he put into building the cybertruck, And how he surprised his kids and had a blast with them? What an absolute legend,” praised a YouTube user. “You sir are a very talented human being. So fascinating to see you build this truck from scratch, and then drive it with your kids, one word is amazing! Keep up the good work, and sincerely hope Elon Musk comes to you to get it in person. You truly deserve it,” added another.

“This is amazing, you are a master of your craft, and couldn't have picked a better vehicle! Those lines are quite stunning, and it looked like everyone had a great time on the build,” added a third. “I just can’t believe how good it looks in the wooden exterior!” added a fourth. “INCREDIBLE! Great work. And, in a certain way, it looks better than the original!” wrote a fifth.

