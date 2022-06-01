Man bungee jumps from 198 feet to dunk doughnut into a cup of coffee. Watch

A video recently posted on the Instagram page of Guinness World Records (GWR) has left people stunned. The video shows a man bungee jumping from 198 feet to dunk a doughnut into a cup of coffee to create a record. There is a chance that the video will make your jaw drop.

“Highest dunk of a doughnut (bungee jumping) 60.553 m (198 ft 8 in) by Ron Jones,” Guinness World Records wrote while posting the video. While reacting to their own post, GWR also shared, “A doughnut was dunked into a coffee cup measuring just 8.89 cm (3.5 in) in diameter on the US TV show Guinness World Records Unleashed in 2013.”

“The current record for highest bungee dunk is 73.41 m (240 ft 10 in) by Simon Berry (UK) who dunked a biscuit into a cup of tea in 2016,” they added.

The video opens to show the man standing on a platform and ready for bungee jumping. Take a look at the video to show how he completes the record:

The video has been posted about eight hours ago. Since being shared, the video has gathered more than 46,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments. While some were impressed, a few questioned the reason behind the record.

“So glad this has been done,” wrote an Instagram user. “Imagine how confidently this guy dunks his donuts on usual life,” shared another. “Finally something impressive,” commented a third. “Ok, but why,” asked a fourth.

What are your thoughts on the video?