Man buys 4,000 flight ticket to help Zomato delivery partner reach his mother in ICU: 'Humanity still exists'

What began as a routine food delivery turned into an act of kindness after a customer booked a ₹4,000 flight for a Zomato delivery partner whose mother was in the ICU, helping him reach home in time.

Pandey shared that the delivery partner returned the entire ₹4,000 he had spent on the flight. (Representational Image)

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The story was shared by X user Ankit Pandey, who recounted how a delivery partner, who had delivered food to his home several times before, arrived with an order and hesitantly asked for a glass of water.

"Today something unexpected happened. I ordered food through Zomato. The delivery partner had delivered to my home several times before, so I recognized him. After handing over the order, he hesitantly asked, 'Bhaiya, can I have a glass of water?'" Pandey wrote.

He said that he invited the delivery partner inside and offered him water. "That's when I noticed his eyes were red, as if he had been crying," he said.

Pandey said that the delivery partner told him that his mother had slipped down the stairs earlier that morning and was in the ICU in critical condition. The next train to his hometown was at 11 pm, and the journey would take nearly 30 hours. "He said, 'I don't even know if I'll be able to see her in time,'" Pandey recalled.

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{{^usCountry}} He then asked whether the delivery partner had eaten. When he said no, the two shared the same meal together. After that, Pandey said that he searched for flights on Skyscanner and found one costing around ₹4,000. He immediately booked the ticket for the delivery partner. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He then asked whether the delivery partner had eaten. When he said no, the two shared the same meal together. After that, Pandey said that he searched for flights on Skyscanner and found one costing around ₹4,000. He immediately booked the ticket for the delivery partner. {{/usCountry}}

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When the Zomato rider said he had never been to an airport before, Pandey assured him that a friend would help him. Then, hours later, the delivery partner reached home, met his mother and later called Pandey to thank him. He also informed that his mother was expected to recover within the next 24 hours.

Reflecting on the experience, Pandey wrote, “Sometimes, changing someone's life doesn't take millions of rupees. Sometimes it takes a glass of water, a meal, and a ticket home. Be kind. You never know when you might become someone's miracle.”

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In a follow-up post, Pandey also shared that the delivery partner called him the next morning with good news. "I wasn't expecting this. The Zomato delivery partner I booked a flight for yesterday called me this morning. His first words were, 'Bhaiya... mummy ab danger se bahar hain. Doctor ne kaha 4-5 din mein ghar aa jayengi,'" Pandey recalled.

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He also shared that the delivery partner returned the entire ₹4,000 he had spent on the flight. However, Pandey said that he immediately sent the money back and asked him to use it for his mother's treatment and hospital expenses instead.

The delivery partner then told him, "Bhaiya... meri mummy ne mujhe dekhte hi himmat pakad li. Agar aap meri help nahi karte, toh shayad main time par ghar nahi pahunch pata."

Pandey said the incident reminded him that "the greatest return on money isn't getting it back. It's knowing you helped someone be where they were needed the most."

"Some blessings never appear in your bank account. They stay in your heart forever," he wrote.

(Also Read: ‘Agar kaam nahi karunga to gharwalo ke taane padenge’: Customer offers tea to Zomato rider after emotional chat)

Social media reactions

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The post has since gone viral on social media, with many users praising Pandey for his gesture.

One user wrote, "Powerful reminder, Ankit. You didn't just book a ticket-you restored a son's peace of mind when he needed it most. In our fast-delivery world, you slowed down and saw the person. This is the kind of humanity that ripples outward. Wishing his mother a full and speedy recovery."

"This is a powerful reminder that sometimes the best return on investment we can ever make is a direct investment in human dignity," commented another.

"Today, Zomato just delivered food to your doorstep. But, you have delivered the natural human connection between mother and son," wrote a third user.

"God bless you!! Hope this world has more people like you...it would be a better place ...I always believe in a world where you can be anything.......be kind," said one user.

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“Humanitiy still exists,” remarked another.