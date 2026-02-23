Man calls for compulsory Maggi stalls at weddings after crowd rush, company says ‘we agree’

A man has sparked an online debate after sharing a video of a packed Maggi stall at a wedding, calling for the popular instant noodles to be made a compulsory feature at every shaadi. A man filmed guests rushing to a Maggi counter at a wedding. (Instagram/allboutaadi)

Taking to Instagram, Aditya Verma posted a clip showing guests thronging a Maggi counter set up at a wedding venue. While lavish buffets and live food stations have become common at Indian weddings, it was the humble Maggi stall that appeared to draw the biggest crowd.

In the video, Verma can be seen highlighting the rush and urging wedding planners and caterers to take note. He suggested that Maggi should be served at every wedding, given the overwhelming response from guests.

Take a look here at the clip: