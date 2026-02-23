Man calls for compulsory Maggi stalls at weddings after crowd rush, company says ‘we agree’
A man shared a viral video showing a crowded Maggi stall at a wedding and urged planners to make Maggi compulsory at every shaadi.
Taking to Instagram, Aditya Verma posted a clip showing guests thronging a Maggi counter set up at a wedding venue. While lavish buffets and live food stations have become common at Indian weddings, it was the humble Maggi stall that appeared to draw the biggest crowd.
In the video, Verma can be seen highlighting the rush and urging wedding planners and caterers to take note. He suggested that Maggi should be served at every wedding, given the overwhelming response from guests.
Take a look here at the clip:
The clip was shared with a caption that read, “Maggi compulsory kro har shaadi mein”.
Maggi joins the conversation
The video quickly gained traction on social media, with users flooding the comments section with their reactions. What made the post even more interesting was the response from Maggi’s official Instagram account. The company joined the conversation and wrote, “We agree”.
Several viewers chimed in with humorous takes. One user wrote that no matter how grand the menu is, “end mein sabko Maggi hi chahiye”. Another commented, “Five star buffet fail, Maggi pass.” A third said, “Shaadi ho ya party, Maggi is an emotion.” Yet another joked, “Diet kal se, aaj toh do plate Maggi.” One person added, “Best decision by the caterer ever,” while another remarked, “This is the real crowd puller.”
Comfort food at grand celebrations
In recent years, Indian weddings have seen a surge in experimental food counters, from international cuisines to quirky late night snack bars. However, the popularity of the Maggi stall in Verma’s video suggests that nostalgia and comfort continue to hold a special place in people’s hearts.
