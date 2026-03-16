Man calls out mess left by Class 10 students on train to Manali: ‘Iss tarah behave nahi kiya jata’
A man flagged littering inside a train coach by Class 10 students travelling to Manali.
A man has raised concerns over littering inside a railway coach, allegedly by Class 10 students travelling to Manali, after sharing a video on Instagram. The clip, posted by Vikrant Krishnarao Thakre, shows a train compartment floor covered in scattered waste, sparking a conversation around civic sense and public behaviour.
(Also read: Biker confronts students for throwing paper from school bus, video goes viral)
In the video, Thakre refrains from showing the faces of any students, focusing instead on the condition of the coach. The floor appears to be littered with food wrappers and other trash, indicating a lack of cleanliness during the journey.
‘Basic knowledge’ on public behaviour highlighted
While recording the clip, Thakre can be heard expressing his disappointment over the situation. He says in Hindi, “Iss tarah behave nahi kiya jata. Main unko blame nahi kar raha, par itna basic knowledge hona chahiye. Itni gandagi nahi failani chahiye. Itna sense toh kisi ko bhi aata hai.”
Translated into English, he says that such behaviour is unacceptable and that while he is not blaming the students, everyone should have the basic understanding not to litter or create such a mess in public spaces.
Take a look here at the clip:
Social media reacts to viral clip
The video has since garnered several reactions online, with users sharing mixed views on the issue. One user wrote, “This is exactly why public spaces in India suffer. Education should include basic civic sense.” Another commented, “School trips are fun, but discipline should not be forgotten.”
A third user said, “At least he did not show faces, that is responsible content creation.” Meanwhile, another added, “Parents and teachers both need to guide students on such basic habits.”
Some viewers, however, pointed out that such incidents are common. “This is not new, happens on almost every group trip,” one comment read. Another user remarked, “Instead of blaming, maybe awareness campaigns are needed at school level.”
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional.Read More