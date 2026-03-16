Man calls out mess left by Class 10 students on train to Manali: ‘Iss tarah behave nahi kiya jata’

A man has raised concerns over littering inside a railway coach, allegedly by Class 10 students travelling to Manali, after sharing a video on Instagram. The clip, posted by Vikrant Krishnarao Thakre, shows a train compartment floor covered in scattered waste, sparking a conversation around civic sense and public behaviour. A man showed trash scattered across a railway coach, calling out poor behaviour by students on a Manali trip. (Instagram/vikrant_krishnarao_thakre)

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In the video, Thakre refrains from showing the faces of any students, focusing instead on the condition of the coach. The floor appears to be littered with food wrappers and other trash, indicating a lack of cleanliness during the journey.

‘Basic knowledge’ on public behaviour highlighted While recording the clip, Thakre can be heard expressing his disappointment over the situation. He says in Hindi, “Iss tarah behave nahi kiya jata. Main unko blame nahi kar raha, par itna basic knowledge hona chahiye. Itni gandagi nahi failani chahiye. Itna sense toh kisi ko bhi aata hai.”

Translated into English, he says that such behaviour is unacceptable and that while he is not blaming the students, everyone should have the basic understanding not to litter or create such a mess in public spaces.

Take a look here at the clip: