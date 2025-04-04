Man casually pets a giant cobra, internet stunned by his confidence: ‘This is beyond fearless’

There are fearless individuals, there are daredevils, and then there are those who seem to have no fear of the world’s deadliest reptiles. A viral video making waves on social media has left viewers in awe and disbelief. The clip features a man sitting casually as he attempts to pet a massive cobra. A man casually touched a massive cobra’s head in a viral video, shocking viewers. (Instagram/panjipetualang_real)

At first, the snake appears aggressive, its hood flaring in warning. However, as the moments pass, it seems to calm down—so much so that the man goes a step further, gently touching the reptile’s head with his own. The scene is both mesmerising and terrifying, showcasing an unusual bond between human and snake. While many praised the man’s confidence and “positive aura,” others pointed out the enormous risk he was taking by being so close to one of the world’s most venomous creatures.

Watch the clip here:

HT.com could not verify the exact date and location of the video, but it has undoubtedly sparked a conversation online.

69 million views and counting

The video was shared on Instagram by the account ‘Panji Petualang’ and has amassed more than 69 million views. Initially posted a while back, it continues to draw attention, with more than three million interactions from curious users.

The clip has triggered a mix of admiration and concern. While some hailed the man’s fearlessness, others questioned his decision to interact so closely with such a dangerous reptile.

Social media reacts: Admiration and concern

Reactions poured in from all corners of the internet. Some viewers were in awe of the man’s bravery, while others could not believe their eyes.

One user commented, “This is insane! The cobra actually seems to trust him.”

Another wrote, “He’s either incredibly skilled or just extremely lucky. One wrong move, and it could end badly.”

A sceptical viewer said, “I wonder if the snake’s fangs have been removed. This looks too surreal to be real.”

Another user questioned, “Why would anyone risk their life like this? Cobras aren’t pets.”

Meanwhile, some were purely fascinated, with one remarking, “This is the most hypnotic thing I’ve watched all day.”

Others weren’t as impressed. “Respect for nature is important, but this is just playing with danger,” one person wrote.

A user jokingly added, “The snake’s probably wondering, ‘Who is this human, and why is he touching me like we’re best friends?’”