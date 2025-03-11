Rottweiler rips cobra into pieces in viral video, internet divided: 'Train your dog better'

A gripping video of a Rottweiler taking on a cobra has grabbed the attentionof internet, with millions of viewers divided over the intense face-off. The clip, shared by Instagram user @lone_wolf_warrior27, captures a tense and dramatic standoff between the powerful dog and the venomous reptile in a garden. A Rottweiler killed a cobra in a viral video.(Instagram/lone_wolf_warrior27)

The footage begins with the dog growling and barking aggressively at the cobra while its owner records the scene. Despite the owner’s attempts to calm his pet, the Rottweiler refuses to back down. In a matter of seconds, the dog lunges at the snake, overpowering it completely. What follows is even more shocking—after a brief struggle, the dog tears the snake apart, separating its head from its body. The Rottweiler then picks up the snake’s head in its mouth and rips it further.

Watch the clip here:

Massive online attention and divided opinions

The video has amassed over 59 million views and nearly 2 million likes, but it has also triggered a heated debate among viewers. While some praised the dog's bravery, others expressed concern over the potential danger the dog faced and criticised the owner for not intervening.

One user commented, “Train your dog, he doesn’t even follow your command.” Another argued that cobras are not as deadly as people assume, saying, “If you look it up, the cobra family isn’t responsible for most deaths. They usually warn or dry bite rather than attack. Cobras are one of the wisest snake species and even prey on vipers, which are actually more dangerous.”

However, many were disturbed by the snake’s fate. “This is so wrong! You could have called a rescue team and saved the cobra,” a user lamented. Others admired the dog's instincts, with one writing, “Very brave dog.”

Several viewers also pointed out the risk to the dog, as cobra venom can be deadly even if it does not bite immediately. “This could have been fatal for the dog. The owner should have acted sooner,” one user noted. Another questioned the ethics of letting the fight continue, saying, “This is disturbing. Wild animals should not be treated this way.”