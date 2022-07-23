Man catches toddler falling from a building in China. Watch heroic rescue

A man is being praised as a hero after a video of him saving the life of a toddler was shared online. Originally posted on Weibo and later across different other social media platforms, the video captures how the man catches the kid falling from a building.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The incident took place in eastern China. Lijian Zhao, spokesman and DDG, Information Department, Foreign Ministry in China, posted the video on Twitter. “Heroes among us,” the government official wrote while tweeting the video. The clip opens to show the man running towards a building with a woman while speaking on a phone. Within moments, however, he throws his phone and extends his hands upwards to catch the girl.

The man, identified as Shen Dong, initially heard a loud bang from the building, reports the South China Morning Post (SCMP). He then realised that it is caused after the two-year-old girl fell on the steel roofing of the building from her apartment's balcony. The toddler then slipped from there but thankfully, the man caught her before hitting the pavement. The kid was soon taken to hospital. She sustained injuries but the kid is now stable.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“To be honest, I cannot remember the details. I cannot remember if my arms hurt or anything. It was just instinct to reach out to her,” Shen told local newspaper Qianjiang Evening News, reports SCMP. “It was lucky I made it in time. Otherwise, I would feel absolutely horrible,” he added.

Take a look at the video:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video was shared on July 22. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 1.1 lakh views and counting.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON