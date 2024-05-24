When a man asked Google to suggest what to do if cheese is not sticking to pizza, he claimed that its AI suggested adding glue to it. Yes, you read it right! Google AI’s response is based on an 11-year-old Reddit comment and it has left people in splits. X user shared this screenshot to substantiate his claim of Google AI suggesting he use glue to stick cheese to pizza. (X/@petergyang)

“Google AI overview suggests adding glue to get cheese to stick to pizza, and it turns out the source is an 11-year-old Reddit comment from user,” wrote X user Peter Yang on the microblogging platform.

The screenshot shared by Yang shows a Google query: “Cheese not sticking to pizza.” In response, Google AI suggested that he add “non-toxic glue” to get the cheese to stick to the pizza.

Google’s response reads, “Cheese can slide off pizza for a number of reasons, including too much sauce, too much cheese, or thickened sauce. Here are some things you can try.”

It then suggested a few things, one of which was to use glue: “Mixing cheese into the sauce helps add moisture to the cheese and dry out the sauce. You can also add about ⅛ cup of non-toxic glue to the sauce to give it more tackiness.”

Take a look at the post below:

The post, since being shared on May 23 has gone viral with over 2.6 million views and still counting. Many even took to the comments sections of the post to share their thoughts.

Check out how people reacted to the viral post here:

“I believe these are some instructions for food photography,” said an individual.

Another added, “Haha. The quality of Google’s AI models is questionable.”

“I will say… I’ve never had more sticky cheese on my pizza in my life!” joked a third.

A fourth commented, “You have to try it. Glue is great for pizza.”

“Who could have ever predicted this?” joined a fifth.

AI Overview provides Google users with an AI-generated summary at the top of the search results page. It offers a quick overview of the topic along with relevant links to websites.