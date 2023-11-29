Man claims spider laid eggs in his toes, but expert says…

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByTrisha Sengupta
Nov 29, 2023 05:30 PM IST

A man claimed that when a doctor cut open the infected area on his toe, white pus came out, and it had spider eggs.

A man claimed that he recently had to seek medical treatment from doctors after celebrating his 35th wedding anniversary on a cruise in France, and it’s all because of a spider. He said that his toe turned purple overnight and after examining it, the ship’s doctor told him that it was caused by a spider.

Colin Blake claimed that the doctor said the swelling in his toe was caused by a Peruvian wolf spider, reports the BBC. He added that since his toe became infected, the medical staff cut the skin using a scalpel. According to Blake, white milk-like pus came out of the area and there were also eggs in that liquid.

An expert, however, expressed doubts about a spider’s ability to lay eggs inside a human. "I can't possibly see how it could be true at all because I know about their biology,” Dr Sara Goodacre from the University of Nottingham told the BBC.

“[The egg sacs] take quite a while to spin. The spider venom is not necrotising, it is designed to paralyse a fruit fly. There is no European wolf spider that could really penetrate the skin,” she added.

