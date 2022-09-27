Man collapses after cardiac arrest at Chennai Airport, CISF jawan saves life by giving CPR. Watch

A CISF jawan is being hailed as a hero after his quick actions helped save the life of a passenger at Chennai Airport. A video shared on Twitter shows how he went beyond his call of duty to ensure that the passenger is safe. Since being shared, the video has prompted people to post appreciative comments.

CISF took to their official Twitter handle to share the video. They also posted an explanatory caption to share more about the incident in the video that shows the jawan performing CPR on the passenger who collapsed at the airport.

“Service to Humanity-Beyond the mandate. #CISF personnel saved the life of a pax who fell unconscious due to cardiac arrest @ Chennai Airport. He was administered CPR which improved his pulse rate and was shifted to hospital,” they wrote while sharing the video.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been shared two days ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 15,000 views and counting. Alongside, the post has also gathered nearly 650 likes. People took to the comments section to appreciate and applaud the CISF jawan’s quick actions.

“Great work! Laudable, worthy of all the applause and commendations!” praised a Twitter user. “Very good job guys. Keep it up,” expressed another. “Hat’s off to your service sir,” posted a third. “Super hero,” wrote a fourth. A few also showed their reactions through folded hands emoticons.

