Man cooks Maggi, people argue it’s khichdi

Maggi is not just an instant noodle dish but is also a comfort food for many. Probably that is the reason that the different videos that show people experimenting with Maggi often leave others irked. Case in point, a video that shows a very soupy version of this noodle and expectedly, the video has left people irritated. Many took to the comments section of the video to compare the dish with khichdi.

The image shows the man preparing Maggi that reminded people of khichdi.(Instagram/@foodie_incarnate)

“Bhaiya ne maggi banai ya khichdi??” food blogger Amar Sirohi wrote while sharing the video on Instagram. The video opens to show a man at a roadside eatery pouring the instant noodles and chopped vegetables in hot water. Once it starts boiling, he adds different species, including the tastemaker provided with Maggi. He then adds a few other ingredients like butter and cheese. Lastly, he scoops up the soupy mixture into a plate and serves it.

Take a look at the video:

The video was shared two days ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 5.4 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share has gathered close to 23,000 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the video.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted:

“Maggi and Dosa are the two most murdered foods,” posted an Instagram user. “New recipe in the market guys - khichdi maggi,” commented another. “Baaki sab to theek hai. Taste kaisa tha?” joined a third. “Maggi be like - maa meri shaktiyon ka galat istemal kiya ja raha hai maaa,” joked a fourth, referencing a dialogue from Hrithik Roshan's film Krrish. “Maggi khichdi,” wrote a fifth.

