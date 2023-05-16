Man’s way of making dosa in viral video makes people say ‘stop wasting food’

Instagram is filled with pages of food bloggers who travel in different parts of the world to capture people making various kinds of foods. From people making unique dishes to recreating known dishes in different ways, there are varied videos that are regularly shared on Instagram. One such video shared by food blogger Rekib Alam has left people irked. The video shows a man preparing dosa in an usual way. The clip has prompted netizens to say that the man’s way of cooking is causing food wastage. The image shows the man’s unusual way of making dosa.(Instagram/@food.india93)

“Amazing skills of making Rava Dosa | Jaipur Street Food. Address: Tamil Dosa Cafe, Malviya Nagar, Jaipur,” reads the caption posted along with the video. The clip shows a man in a roadside eatery making dosa by throwing the batter onto a hot surface.

Take a look at the video:

The video was posted on April 9. Since being shared, the video has gone viral. Till now, it has accumulated more than two million views and the numbers are only increasing. Furthermore, the share has gathered tons of likes and comments.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted:

“Half of it ended up on the cameraman,” joked an Instagram user. “What’s this mess,” commented another. “This isn’t amazing!! This is just an idiotic act of wasting food!!” expressed a third. “80% was cooked, the other 20% on the street. Wasted food,” shared a fourth. “Stop wasting food,” posted a fifth. “Why did he have to throw the batter like that in the beginning? Why not spread it slowly, so no batter is wasted,” wrote a sixth.