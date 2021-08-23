Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Man creates Harley Quinn figurine entirely from balloons. Watch amazing clip
trending

Man creates Harley Quinn figurine entirely from balloons. Watch amazing clip

While many requested Stengel to make their favourite movie or TV show characters, others simply found the Harley Quinn balloon sculpture remarkable.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON AUG 23, 2021 11:31 AM IST
The image shows the balloon Harley Quinn.(Instagram/@tobi_twists)

A bunch of balloons can easily put a smile on one’s face whether they are eight or eighty. Now, a man has taken the art of balloon-twisting and making figurines to a new level. Tobi Stengel’s Instagram account may leave you delighted if you are someone who loves balloons. His latest creation of a Harley Quinn figurine has now grabbed the attention of netizens and may leave you amazed too.

The clip starts with Stengel blowing balloons of different colours. He then twists them all to create the look of Harley Quinn just as seen in the movie Suicide Squad where Margot Robbie plays the character of Quinn.

Take a look at the video:

RELATED STORIES

Shared on August 10, the clip has garnered over 57,800 views and many reactions. People were stunned to see the amazing art and showered the comments section with applause. While many requested Stengel to make their favourite movie or TV show characters, others simply found the Harley Quinn balloon sculpture remarkable.

“This is soo amazing! Can you do Harry Potter please?” requested an Instagram user. “You are so talented,” commented another. “I would definitely burst the balloon before twisting it,” said a third.

If this video left you wanting to see some more creations by Stengel, check out this balloon vaccine.

What are your thoughts on these posts?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
balloons harley quinn
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Anand Mahindra shares clip of tigers prowling on highway. Watch

Coursing through and through

Doggo babysits three kittens. Video is beyond cute

This video involving two dogs and a pool will leave you in splits
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan Crisis
Covid-19
Horoscope Today
India vs England
Gold Price
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP