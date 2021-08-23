Man creates Harley Quinn figurine entirely from balloons. Watch amazing clip

A bunch of balloons can easily put a smile on one’s face whether they are eight or eighty. Now, a man has taken the art of balloon-twisting and making figurines to a new level. Tobi Stengel’s Instagram account may leave you delighted if you are someone who loves balloons. His latest creation of a Harley Quinn figurine has now grabbed the attention of netizens and may leave you amazed too.

The clip starts with Stengel blowing balloons of different colours. He then twists them all to create the look of Harley Quinn just as seen in the movie Suicide Squad where Margot Robbie plays the character of Quinn.

Take a look at the video:

Shared on August 10, the clip has garnered over 57,800 views and many reactions. People were stunned to see the amazing art and showered the comments section with applause. While many requested Stengel to make their favourite movie or TV show characters, others simply found the Harley Quinn balloon sculpture remarkable.

“This is soo amazing! Can you do Harry Potter please?” requested an Instagram user. “You are so talented,” commented another. “I would definitely burst the balloon before twisting it,” said a third.

If this video left you wanting to see some more creations by Stengel, check out this balloon vaccine.

What are your thoughts on these posts?