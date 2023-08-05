Man crosses slackline 185 m off the ground in hair-raising video

A scary video of athlete Jaan Roose crossing a slackline 185 m off the ground in Qatar has stunned people. Roose completed the feat in collaboration with Red Bull and Qatar tourism department. The video of him walking at such a height is bound to give you goosebumps.

The image shows athlete Jaan Roose crossing a slackline in Qatar. (Instagram/@redbull)

Red Bull posted the video on Instagram with a caption that reads, “@jaantastic [Jaan Roose] speaking like a tour guide whilst suspended at 185m”. The video opens to show Roose walking between the iconic crescent-shaped Katara Towers in Qatar's Lusail Marina. Carefully and patiently, he completes the walk while speaking about his experience and recording his feat.

Take a look look at the video of Roose crossing a slackline:

The video was posted five days ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated close to 1.4 million views and the numbers are still increasing. Additionally, the post has received several comments from people.

How did Instagram users react to the slackline video?

“Sun is rising on the right side, wind is blowing on the left side... Dude, there's an abyss under you!!! WTF!” commented an Instagram user. “The trust they have in some rope is amazing,” shared another. “My anxiety the whole time watching this,” expressed a third. “The thrill and energy you bring to your work is nothing short of awe-inspiring. Your passion serves as an adrenaline rush, pushing boundaries, defying norms, and reminding us of the power of determination and creativity. Keep reaching for the skies!” wrote a fourth.

