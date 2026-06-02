Man cuts single grain of rice into ultra-fine powder, leaves viewers stunned

A video showing a man slicing a single grain of rice into an almost invisible powder has left social media users both stunned and thoroughly entertained. The clip, shared on Instagram by @rajendra_mashrya_111, has drawn attention for its unusual display of precision and control. Rice grain turned into dust-like powder. (Instagram/@rajendra_mashrya_111)

In the video, the man is seen holding a single grain of rice carefully between his fingers before bringing a blade down with remarkable accuracy. Within seconds, the grain is cut into such fine pieces that nothing visibly remains. The act, though simple in appearance, has impressed viewers for the level of focus and steadiness it appears to demand.

(Also Read: Assam woman confronts elderly woman after being called ‘characterless’ over clothes, video goes viral)

The clip has since circulated widely online, with users reacting with a mix of admiration and humour.Many were quick to turn the moment into a running joke, imagining increasingly difficult challenges for the creator.

Check out the full video below: