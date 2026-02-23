Book review | Rohan Monteiro's supernatural thriller is served with a dash of humour

Sarah Grey, a generational exorcist who can communicate with spirits, travels to a remote town of Uttar Pradesh (UP) to probe hauntings at an ancient church, only to be framed for the murder and get thrown behind the bars! With Sarah framed, her brother, Samir Grey takes over the hunt, peeling back layers of murder and haunting to reveal a ruthless villain weaponising the fear itself. As the incident sparks a tense investigation, what unfolds is a narrative of supernatural forces, buried truths, and a villain hiding in plain sight. The cover of Rohan Monteiro's debut novel

The author does a fine job in spinning the story of The Waking Dead, which pulls a reader into its grip right from the start. So much so that one feels like living in the plot, alongside the characters. While the narrative is largely unpredictable, it unfolds in ways the reader never sees what’s coming. But what truly drives the story forward is how the characters are portrayed in this tale, and mind you that these aren’t just humans!

Unlike most horror stories, where empathy surfaces only at the end, through a tragic backstory, the supernatural in this work of fiction is never painted as the villain. Even the smaller roles — such as that of Dr Amal, morgue watchkeeper Ravi, and an aspiring writer Jazz — are richly sketched to add depth and relatability to the supernatural world that the author builds brick by brick with detailing. From the town’s ancient folklore and its tangled history to the markings on dead bodies inscribed in a lost language, the eerie feels quite authentic.

The humour used in character sketching aides in crafting a smooth plot. Even with a cocky main character like Samir Grey, it never feels forced. Instead, it sharpens the character while keeping the narrative engaging. Not one but four kinds of supernaturals are introduced, with an existence grounded in a context, which makes them disturbingly believable courtesy the use of humour. In addition, the well-placed wit also helps soften certain the dark realities of murder, necrophilia, and certain tragic backstories.

The plot’s blending of Indian and Western elements, though intriguing, can be mildly disorienting at times. Also, while Sarah is introduced as the main character right in the beginning, the focus almost immediately and entirely shifts to Samir. This doesn’t just leave an arc underdeveloped but also feels quite distracting once one has developed an interest. Another discrepancy that bothers is of Samir, who claims to be a researcher but is amusingly shown as tech-challenged, and often relies on jazz to explain how social media works. To this reviewer, it draws inconsistencies in his profile.

There are certain weaker moments in this work, but overall the narrative is mostly gripping. Layered characters, sinister supernatural forces, high-stakes action, twisting mysteries, and a sharp investigation, is all that makes this book deliver above average on most of the fronts.

Title: The Waking Dead

Author: Rohan Monteiro

Publisher: Penguin Random House

Price: ₹399

Review by Subhalakshmi Gautam

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction