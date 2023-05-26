Man cycles from India to Sweden for love, his story is viral again

In a heartwarming testament to the limitless power of love, an extraordinary Indian-Swedish couple demonstrated its unyielding strength. Indian artist Pradyumna Kumar Mahanandia fell in love with Swedish woman Charlotte. Later he travelled all the way from India to Sweden to reunite with her. Now, his story is viral again.

Man travels from India to Sweden on cycle to reunite with his love.(Instagram/@mignonettetakespictures)

Instagram user @mignonettetakespictures shared their love story on Instagram. In the post, she wrote, "Pradyumna Kumar Mahanandia was a small yet brilliant artist in India. His work even reached all the way to Sweden where a 19-year-old student named Charlotte lived. In 1975 she drove for 22 days in a van to go see his artwork and get him to draw a portrait of her. As he was drawing he was possessed by her beauty and the two fell in love. They soon got married but Charlotte had to go all the way back to Sweden and Pradyumna was unable to come with her."

They further added, "In January 1977, he decided to sell all of his belongings, buy a bicycle and bike from India to Sweden. The bike ride took him 4 months and 3 weeks. He cycled for around 70km (44 miles) every day. He was eventually reunited with his love in Sweden where they had kids and continued to live the rest of their lives together."

Take a look at the post here:

Check out a few comments below:

An individual wrote, "Wonderful commitment from Mahanandia. Great spirit." A second added, "You know that’s pure love." A third shared, "God bless bothh." "That, that is what love can do to someone," expressed a fourth.

