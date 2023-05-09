Man shares how gift from late grandma started his love story

Love can often blossom in unexpected ways. This post shared on Reddit captures one such sweet love story that will melt your heart. Turns out, this love story started when a man tried buying a cabinet to store “a bunch of china” that his late grandmother left for him. The story has gone viral and won people’s hearts. Reddit users shared love-filled comments while reacting to the post (representational image). (Unsplash/@vowsonthemove)

“I bet both grannies are absolutely tickled pink in the afterlife over this,” reads the caption of the post. A screenshot shared alongside details the love story. “Okay so disclaimer I am a guy, but really cute story,” reads the first line of the story. The next lines explain how the man received his gift and went to a Facebook marketplace to look for a cabinet to store his gifts. He connected with a woman who was looking forward to selling her china cabinet that she received as a gift from her late grandmother.

“When I arrived we found out we both loved antiques, same age, both single, same college major. A few weeks later after she gave me her #, I texted her asking her out on a date, and our first date just happened to be on my birthday. I guess you can say she owns the china cabinet again. Lol. My name is Ben. Her name is Heather. She's a microbiologist and I'm a wetlands scientist,” reads the rest of the story.

The post was shared a day ago. Since being shared, it has gone viral. Till now, the share has received more than 37,000 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share has accumulated several sweet comments.

“I'm imagining the two grandma's in the afterlife conspiring to make this happen,” posted a Reddit user. “This could honestly be the plot of a cute rom-com movie,” joined another. “Really amazing,” expressed a third. “The wholesome story we all needed to start out the week,” wrote a fourth.