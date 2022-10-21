Man dances to Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’s Bole Chudiyan while using treadmill. Watch

Dancing to different hit numbers and sharing those videos on Instagram is something that many people do. While some of those videos are just entertaining to watch, there are also those that leave people stunned too. Case in point, a video showing a man dancing to Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’s Bole Chudiyan while on a treadmill.

Instagram user and dancer Alok Sharma posted the video on his personal page. The video shows him showing amazing steps to the song while using a treadmill. He shared the video with a simple caption containing the name of the song and also urged people to tag their friends to show them the video.

Take a look at the video:

The video was shared a few days ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 35,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also gathered over 2,000 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the video.

“Outstanding,” wrote an Instagram user. “Wowwwwwwww,” shared another. “Amazing,” expressed a third. Many shared their reactions through heart or fire emoticons.

Choreographed by Farah Khan, the song from the multi-starrer film is picturised on actors Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Kareena Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Jaya Bachchan.