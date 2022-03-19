Man dances while waiting at bus stop. Watch heartwarming video

Are you looking for a wholesome video that can almost instantly uplift your mood? Then here is a clip that may make you very happy. This video shows a man dancing by himself while waiting at a bus stop. There is a chance that the sweet video will leave you with a wide smile too.

The clip captured people’s attention after it was posted by a Twitter user. “Great Homer Street today #Liverpool video,” they wrote while tweeting the video. The clip opens to show a man standing at a bus stop showcasing different moves, including some ballet steps.

Take a look at the video:

The video, since being shared, was also re-posted by many. In one such post, the person who originally captured the video also commented. “It was me who took the video! It’s gone viral and it was just to make people smile. This guy goes to my gym and was a delight to see him without a care in the world being free and completely enjoying life,” wrote Twitter user Hayley Louise Taylor. That, however, is not all. The post also received a reply from the man showcased in the video that is spreading joy to people.

Named Orlando Tirelli, this is what the person wrote, “Hi Hayley, thanks for sharing the video. I had no idea you were taking the video but I'm so glad that you did because it has spread a lot of joy and happiness across a lot of people's lives today so thank you so much for sharing. It is really appreciated.”

Take a look at the posts:

The posts received tons of appreciative comments from people. Most were elated to see the man dancing without a care in the world.

“Brilliant, dance like no one is watching,” wrote a Twitter user. “Omg he's loving life bless him. He's going miss the bus if he's not careful though,” shared another. “I love this - we all need to do a bit more of this,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the wonderful video? Did the clip leave you with a smile?

