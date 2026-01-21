Man defaces Fotu La Pass’ signboard with sticker, viral video sparks massive outrage: ‘How big of an idiot he is’

The clip shows a man standing in front of the board, holding a sticker. Within a few seconds, he puts it on the board and laughs. A Thar with a Haryana number plate is seen parked beside the man. HT.com cannot confirm when this video was filmed.

“He went to a height of 13,479 feet to show the world how big of an idiot he is,” an X user wrote while sharing the video.

A man has prompted an intense outrage on social media after he was filmed defacing an official Border Roads Organisation (BRO) milestone at Fotu La Pass. Fotu La, on the Srinagar-Leh highway in the Himalayan Zanskar Range, is situated at an altitude of 13,479 feet.

Social media is outraged: While some questioned the civic sense of people, others urged the authorities to identify and punish the man in the video.

An individual posted, “Hope the police identify him, take him back to stay a month cleaning all BRO road signs as punishment. Without his vehicle and friends.” Another added, “He should directly land in jail.”

Also Read: Delhi teen rents Thar SUV, crashes it into vehicles to avoid being seen by parents in Noida A third expressed, “People like them are the reason why honest people leave the country.” A fourth wrote, “This man shows his civic sense as well as his mentality. You belong to any caste or religion, but this shows in your behaviour, etiquette, and posture. What do these guys want to show???” Many people have tagged the Border Roads Organisation, the Ladakh Traffic Police, and other authorities.

A few X users claimed that they checked the license plate and found that the car has 18 challans pending.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)