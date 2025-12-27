Delhi teen rents Thar SUV, crashes it into vehicles to avoid being seen by parents in Noida

A 17-year-old boy from Delhi rented a Mahindra Thar SUV and crashed into several vehicles after losing control while allegedly trying to avoid being seen by his parents in Noida’s Sector 24 on Thursday. The crash led to two people being injured: Pankaj (in his 40s) and Sumit (in his 30s). Authorities are now investigating how the minor was able to rent the vehicle.(Video grab/HT Photo)

Authorities are now investigating how the minor was able to rent the vehicle despite being underage and how he was eventually located by his parents in Noida.

Delhi teen crashes Thar in Noida

Police said the minor left his home in Delhi’s Kondli on Wednesday afternoon and travelled to Noida to meet a friend, as mentioned in an earlier HT report.

On Thursday, around 5 pm, while driving a rented SUV with his minor friend, a Noida resident, he saw his parents approaching from the opposite direction. At this point, he tried to reverse the SUV at high speed and move in the opposite direction to avoid being seen by his parents, police said.

SK Tomar, station house officer of the Sector 24 police station, told HT, “In an attempt to not be sighted, he reversed the vehicle at high speed and moved in the opposite direction. While escaping at speed, he hit two to three two-wheelers.”

The SUV then rammed into a divider and came to a stop. Two people, Pankaj and Sumit, were injured in the incident and were rushed to a nearby hospital after police reached the spot. Both were discharged after treatment.

The investigation into the case

Investigators familiar with the case, who asked to remain anonymous, told HT that the minor, a high school dropout, had booked the Lucknow-registered Thar online for ₹4,000 using money taken from home.

Police have seized the vehicle and detained the boy. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for rash driving and causing injuries.

Shavya Goyal, additional deputy commissioner of police, Noida, said, “The reason behind him leaving home is part of the investigation. It is also yet to be ascertained how his family got the minor’s location.”

(With inputs from HT correspondent)